Arizona Old Time Fiddlers hosts 47th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Fiddlers Contest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Territorial Chapter of the Arizona Old Time Fiddlers Association (AOTFA) hosted the 47th Annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo Worthen Memorial Old Time Fiddlers Contest.

The contest, which started Saturday at 8:00am at 2577 E. County 14th Street, is for contestants to showcase their talents to compete for cash and prizes in several categories.

In addition, AOTFA says their mission is "to preserve, promote and perpetuate the art of old time fiddling, to encouage all people, young and old, to develop their musical talents and afford them opportunities to perform in public."

Before the contest started, judges shared their criteria during an open forum.

I think something that's possibly the main thing that's important, to me, is rhythm. Second to that would be intonation...Those are my two main things to keep track of." Maria McArthur, judge

"I like danceability and please, have fun." Laura Barry, judge

"I try to pay attention to speed when it comes to danceability and depending on what type of tune it is. Those are my criteria." Darwin Long, judge

There two rounds of judging, which occurred at 9:00am and 1:00pm. Following the contest, there is a fiddler's show and dance event, which will start at 6:30pm.

The awards ceremony will occur on Sunday at 9:00am, and if you want to participate in Sunday's contest, click here.