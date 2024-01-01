Migrants share how they feel to start the new year away from home

SAN LUIS SONORA, Mex. (KYMA, KECY) - While some people are celebrating New Year's Day with family and friends, there are many migrants waiting for asylum at the border. Some of them share how they feel to start 2024 away from home.

Asylum seekers in San Luis, Mexico have mixed feelings. On one hand, they feel sad for being away from their hometowns, but on the other hand, this new year gives them hope of having a better future for them and their families.

"When you are with your family, you are comfortable, but here, we are alone without family, just waiting what God says," said Jose Hernandez, a migrant from Veracruz, Mexico.

Migrants say they are seeking asylum to take their families to a safe place away from violence.

"We want to cross to other side. We only want to work and earn some money," Hernandez shared.

"The town I’m coming from...there’s a lot of violence and there are no jobs. That makes me sad," said Eluid Contreras, another migrant from Veracruz.

Migrants have only one wish for this new year.

"More than anything, my wish is to see my family, my kids, [and] my wife safe and good," Contreras expressed.