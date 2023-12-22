New court date for kidnapping suspect

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old from Brawley was a no-show in court in San Diego.

44-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero was supposed to appear in court for his detention hearing.

But according to the trial attorney, Guerrero is now in hospital after he complained of chest pains.

The judge moved Guerrero's detention hearing to Tuesday, December 26 to determine if he will get a bail bond.

Guerrero's first appearance in court was on Wednesday, December 20.

He will have his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Guerrero is currently located at the Metropolitan Correction Center in San Diego.

On December 14, the California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl taken by Guerrero and was last seen on December 10 in Brawley.

Then on December 19, both the 13-year-old girl and Guerrero were found in Tecate, Baja California, Mexico.