Skip to Content
Local News

Military Veterans honored for Wreaths Across America

KYMA
By ,
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:22 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery hosted a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The event is to honor those who served our country and to seek to further the mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach," and ensuring that the memory of those who served will live on.

"We don't have to look very far in order to find a family member or friend that has served, that has paid that ultimate price. Today's the day that we remember their stories. Remember those individuals. Something we must do every day of our lives, but today's the day that we gather together in remembrance of those," said Chris Morse, Deputy Mayor of Yuma.

There were eight wreaths laid during the ceremony, and they were dedicated to members of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and the 92,129 POW/MIA soldiers who have not come home to their families.

After the ceremony was over, family and friends of the fallen soldiers laid wreaths on their headstones.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content