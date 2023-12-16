Military Veterans honored for Wreaths Across America

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery hosted a wreath-laying ceremony in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day.

The event is to honor those who served our country and to seek to further the mission to "Remember, Honor, Teach," and ensuring that the memory of those who served will live on.

"We don't have to look very far in order to find a family member or friend that has served, that has paid that ultimate price. Today's the day that we remember their stories. Remember those individuals. Something we must do every day of our lives, but today's the day that we gather together in remembrance of those," said Chris Morse, Deputy Mayor of Yuma.

There were eight wreaths laid during the ceremony, and they were dedicated to members of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and the 92,129 POW/MIA soldiers who have not come home to their families.

After the ceremony was over, family and friends of the fallen soldiers laid wreaths on their headstones.