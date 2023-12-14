Car giveaway to help the Yuma Community Food Bank

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank is partnering with a local car dealership to give away a car, all in hopes of getting more donations.

Alexander Toyota of Yuma will have a raffle for a 2024 Corolla on February 7, 2024.

You can register from today through January 31, 2024.

There's also another way you can help the local non-profit organization.

"There's a couple of other ways to help us out, someone can get a new car, and number two if you want to purchase a car, for every car sold from now to the end of January, the Yuma Food Bank will get $100," said Michelle Merkley, Yuma Community Food Bank Chief Operating Officer.

To register you can go to 889 E. 32nd Street in Yuma to fill out your entry form.