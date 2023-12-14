Skip to Content
Car giveaway to help the Yuma Community Food Bank

today at 1:42 PM
Published 3:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank is partnering with a local car dealership to give away a car, all in hopes of getting more donations.

Alexander Toyota of Yuma will have a raffle for a 2024 Corolla on February 7, 2024.

You can register from today through January 31, 2024.

There's also another way you can help the local non-profit organization.

"There's a couple of other ways to help us out, someone can get a new car, and number two if you want to purchase a car, for every car sold from now to the end of January, the Yuma Food Bank will get $100," said Michelle Merkley, Yuma Community Food Bank Chief Operating Officer.

To register you can go to 889 E. 32nd Street in Yuma to fill out your entry form.

May be an image of 2 people, car and text that says 'WE'RE ABSOLUTELY GIVING AWAY A BRAND NEW 2024 TOYOTA COROLLA SE No Purchase Necessary FEBRUARY 7TH AT 5PM ENTER TO WIN Before January 31st While You're Here... Help Us, Help Those In Need! YUMA This Holiday Season Alexander Toyota COMMUNITY Is Donating $100 to the Yuma Community Food Bank for Every Car Sold Through January 31st! ANK Serving Southwestern Arizona PLUS $25 With AMAZON GIFT CARD* Drive NEW TOYOTA Us To Appraise Your Vehicle. $25 a HELP US FILL THIS TRUCK WITH GROCERIES! NO DONATION TOO BIG OR TOO SMALL LEXANDER 32nd Street. Yuma 85365 TOYOTA 928-344-1170| MyAlexanderToyota.com TOYOTA'

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

