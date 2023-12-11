Caltrans to hold free dumpster disposal events

IMPERIAL VALLEY - Caltrans will be hosting a free dumpster disposal events in the Cities of El Centro and Brawley.

In a press release, Clean California Dump Day will take place on Saturday, December 16, and in the following locations in El Centro and Brawley:

1102 Montenegro Way, El Centro, CA 92243 - Caltrans El Centro Maintenance Yard

200 South Palm Avenue, Brawley, CA 92227 - Caltrans Brawley Maintenance Yard

Courtesy: Caltrans

Caltrans says these events are for the communities in the Imperial Valley to bring non-hazardous, unwanted household items to be properly disposed.

The events will start at 8:00am until noon, or until capacity is reached at both sites, and Caltrans says they will have staff on-site to accept approved waste and debris free of charge.

