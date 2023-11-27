Local Veteran turns 103 years old

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Veterans of Yuma held a special birthday party for 103-year-old Jimmie Robinson.

Robinson was born November 27, 1920, just north of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“I was born in a large family and I’m the youngest of 17 kids. My father was 63 when I was born, said World War Two vet, Jimmie Robinson.

Robinson joined the Air Force on January 10, 1942, during World War II.

“When I turned 21 I joined the service and was in there six years,” said Robinson.

Now he says he feels blessed to be one of the last two people left alive in his squadron.

When he was 90 years old he hiked the Grand Canyon from rim to rim.

“I think this is a beautiful world I live in and I like to go and see it. I’ve been to the Grand Canyon several times,” said Robinson.

At that time, 13 years ago, he was the oldest person to have done the 16-mile solo trek in one day.

I asked him how he feels turning 103.

“I can’t accept it, I feel more like I’m 60 and act 30. This here just makes me feel so grateful for giving me a party like this,” said Robinson.

He says he’s living his best life in Yuma County, living here for over 20 years.

“I’ve been around a lot and lived a lot of different places and I just love it here and the people are so nice," said Robinson.

And now comes the million-dollar question.

What’s your secret to living a long life?

"My secret is to make love every night and eat a lot of ice cream,” said Robinson.