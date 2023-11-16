More than 350 pounds of meds collected in Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Drug Take Back Day helped collect more than 350 pounds of expired or unneeded prescription medications in Imperial County.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said in April, residents turned in 363 pounds of unwanted drugs in Imperial County for a total of 3,486 pounds.

While in October, 48 pounds were collected in Imperial County for a total of 3,238 pounds.

The DEA said the initiative helped remove almost 600,000 pounds of prescription meds across the country.

For more than a decade, the DEA’s Take Back Day has removed almost 18 million pounds of medications in the U.S.

Removing unneeded medications can help prevent situations such as not taking medication as intended or dosed, taking someone else's prescription, and taking the medicine for euphoric effects rather than medicinal purposes, said the DEA.

To look for locations to drop off unneeded medication, click here.