Thanksgiving meal giveaway on Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local law firm will be giving away free Thanksgiving food on Wednesday, November 15 in Yuma.

Lerner and Rowe Law Firm will have 1,000 turkeys and all the food items needed for a Thanksgiving dinner at the Yuma County Fairgrounds beginning at noon.

The law firm owner said it's a great opportunity to give back to the community.

"We're definitely excited being out there excited to alleviate this financial burden some may have and hopefully provide that happiness, comradery to get together and have a wonderful Thanksgiving meal," stated Kevin Rowe, Lerner and Rowe Law Firm Owner.

Once again, the free Thanksgiving turkeys and food items will be on Wednesday, November 15 at the Yuma County Fairgrounds starting at noon until supplies last.

It's on a first come first serve basis.