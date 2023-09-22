Skip to Content
Calexico man injured following a carjack, suspect still at large

today at 5:46 PM
Published 5:56 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspect is still at large after he stole a truck that resulted in a man getting injured in Calexico.

The incident occurred Friday morning near a Wells Fargo located on Fourth Street and Heffernan Avenue in Calexico.

The Calexico Police Department (CPD) says the victim was outside of his vehicle when he saw the suspect approaching him with one hand on his back.

Police say the suspect managed to get inside the victim's vehicle, but the action did not stop there.

The vehicle was later found in the City of El Centro. 

CPD says they are working on getting possible footage to get a suspect's description.

