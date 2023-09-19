City of Yuma worksession discusses annual report, utilities master plan

Tuesday's worksession will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the livestream can be watched below

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma's City Council Worksession will discuss Visit Yuma's annual report, the utilities master plan, the upcoming city council agenda, and an executive session.

The worksession will be livestreamed on the City of Yuma's website at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, and it will be in this article as well.

According to the city's agenda, Executive Director of Visit Yuma Marcus Carney will provide their annual report, current activities, and strategic plans for the future.

The agenda also includes the discussion of the utilities master plan where the Utilities Director and Project Manager/Vice President of Carollo Engineers will present the 2023 Integrated Water Resources Master Plan.

City Council will discuss and ask questions to City staff on any regular city council meeting agenda item for Wednesday, September 20.

The agenda also mentioned an Executive Session may be called during the public meeting for the purpose of receiving legal advice for items on the regular city council meeting and the worksession agendas.

For more information about Tuesday's worksession agenda, read below.