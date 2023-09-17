Religious center evacuated following a bomb threat

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local religious center had to be evacuated Sunday morning, according to a senior minister at the Yuma Center for Spiritual Living.

The minister says the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a threat made against a local Jewish congregation.

He says YPD and a bomb squad evacuated the building at around 10:00am during a Sunday service at the center, located in the area of 2nd Avenue and 7th Street.

Police have not confirmed who made the threat or who called the threat in. This all comes during the Jewish New Year, which began on Friday and ends Sunday night.

"Of course this was a big surprise. A big shock, but the most important thing, and this was really clear to me, was to be calm and value life and value our people to take this seriously and to be mindful of it. The worst is that we ended early, that people went home. I'm really proud to see how calm everyone is and everyone was," said Rev. Darin Fenger, Senior Minister at the center.

KYMA has reached out to YPD for further confirmation, and we are waiting to hear back.