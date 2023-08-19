Power outages in Yuma and Imperial Counties

UPDATE (1:18 PM): According to IID, power in the Salton City was restored at around 8:54am Saturday.

(KYMA, KECY) - As a result of Hurricane Hilary, Arizona Public Services (APS) and Imperial Irrigation District (IID) have been tracking power outages across Arizona and California, more specifically Yuma and Imperial Counties.

So far, there have been three outages: Two in the Yuma area and one near Somerton.

In Yuma, in the area of 3rd Street and 6th Street, as well as 13th Avenue and Avenue A, APS reports that 29 customers have been impacted due to power lines being down. This occurred at 7:38am Saturday, and APS says they restored power in that area at around 12:30pm.

Original power outage map of Yuma County before 12:30pm update. Courtesy: Arizona Public Service

Also in Yuma, in the area of 8th Street and 15th Avenue, a transformer was damaged due to the hurricane and APS reports that 17 customers were impacted. APS also says their crews are working to restore the transformer. APS says this occurred at 8:47am Saturday, and they hope to have the transformer restored at around 2:00pm.

In Somerton, in the area of County 14th Street and County 15th Street, as well a Avenue E and U.S. 95, a power pole went down and APS says their crews are working to restore the pole. According to APS, the pole went down at around 11:23am Saturday and says they hope to restore the pole at around 5:00pm.

Courtesy: Arizona Public Service

Over in the Imperial County side, the IID reports that the Salton Sea area has seen an outage in the area of Firewood Avenue to Black Sea Avenue, with only 93 customers affected. IID also reported the outage occurring at around 6:30am, and the status of the outage has been unresolved.

Courtesy: Imperial Irrigation District

KYMA will keep you updated on any power outages.