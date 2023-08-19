Skip to Content
Local News

Power outages in Yuma and Imperial Counties

KYMA
By , , ,
today at 12:19 PM
Published 1:03 PM

UPDATE (1:18 PM): According to IID, power in the Salton City was restored at around 8:54am Saturday.

(KYMA, KECY) - As a result of Hurricane Hilary, Arizona Public Services (APS) and Imperial Irrigation District (IID) have been tracking power outages across Arizona and California, more specifically Yuma and Imperial Counties.

So far, there have been three outages: Two in the Yuma area and one near Somerton.

  • In Yuma, in the area of 3rd Street and 6th Street, as well as 13th Avenue and Avenue A, APS reports that 29 customers have been impacted due to power lines being down. This occurred at 7:38am Saturday, and APS says they restored power in that area at around 12:30pm.
Original power outage map of Yuma County before 12:30pm update. Courtesy: Arizona Public Service
  • Also in Yuma, in the area of 8th Street and 15th Avenue, a transformer was damaged due to the hurricane and APS reports that 17 customers were impacted. APS also says their crews are working to restore the transformer. APS says this occurred at 8:47am Saturday, and they hope to have the transformer restored at around 2:00pm.
  • In Somerton, in the area of County 14th Street and County 15th Street, as well a Avenue E and U.S. 95, a power pole went down and APS says their crews are working to restore the pole. According to APS, the pole went down at around 11:23am Saturday and says they hope to restore the pole at around 5:00pm.
Courtesy: Arizona Public Service

Over in the Imperial County side, the IID reports that the Salton Sea area has seen an outage in the area of Firewood Avenue to Black Sea Avenue, with only 93 customers affected. IID also reported the outage occurring at around 6:30am, and the status of the outage has been unresolved.

Courtesy: Imperial Irrigation District

KYMA will keep you updated on any power outages.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content