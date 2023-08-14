Firehouse Subs gives back to local first responders

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An update on a story we shared with you earlier this month.

Yuma’s Firehouse Subs was asking for water donations in exchange for a free sub sandwich for the "H2O for Heroes" event.

The occasion brought in close to 1,200 water bottles for local first responders.

Rural Metro Fire Department showed up in full force to load up 60 cases of water Monday morning, piling them in the engine and ambulance.

“We're extremely grateful Firehouse is doing this for us with the community. It’s about 1,200 water bottles so that’s going to go a long way, especially with the hot summer and the fires going on. That’s definitely going to be a lifesaver," said Firefighter Haley Rube.

The cases of water were donated by locals and in return they received a free medium sub sandwich.

Rural Metro Firefighter Haley Rube said they keep ice-cold water ready to go, especially in the desert heat.

“We actually have coolers on our trucks that we keep them in that keeps them nice and cool that way if someone’s house is unfortunately involved, they can come get in the shade and drink some water,” said Rube.

Co-Owner of Firehouse Subs Chris Miller said one of his passions is giving back to first responders.

“We’re very community connected here period and of course because you see the name is firehouse, that’s certainly what we look to first, but we really work with all first responders, police border patrol and there’s a lot of need in this heat we have here,” said Miller.

Miller said "H2O for Heroes" is now giving back to heroes across America.

“It began in Phoenix in 2012 and then it grew through the state of Arizona and a couple years later corporate picked it up and now it is national,” said Miller.

The next "H2O for Heroes" event will be in August 2024.