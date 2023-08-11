Firehouse Subs H20 for Heroes event receives 60 cases of water for local first responders

The restaurant appreciates the community for their support

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Firehouse Subs would like to thank the community for their support with the 2023 H20 for Heroes event August 5.

In just one day, the local community of Yuma brought in a total of 60 unopened 24-pack cases of bottled water for their local fire and police departments, emergency victims, seniors and community centers.

H20 for Heroes began in 2012 by Phoenix-area franchisees Jerry and Windy Griffin as a local initiative to encourage bottled water donations at a time when wildfires and drastic heat depleted the supplies of several of their local first responder organizations.

In 2016, Firehouse Subs expanded the program into a nationwide effort, and today it is recognized as an annual initiative that offers lifesaving support to local heroes and vulnerable citizens who have an imperative need for protection against heat-related situations.