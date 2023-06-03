Amberly’s Place hosts Week in Paradise, attendees win trips

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents had fun in the sun as Amberly's Place hosted the Week in Paradise event Saturday.

The event is to raise funds for domestic violence survivors' needs. These include food, baby formula, diapers and more.

The event took place at Waylon's Water World at 9:00am. Local agencies participated in the event. The Director of Development, Trevor Umphress, says it's important to give back.

"It's important because it's a way to rally behind victims. Let them know you care. It's a way to show your support…Show your love. In doing so, your dollar goes back to those in need," Umphress detailed.

Amberly's Place also hosted a raffle where they gave away prizes like a $25 gift card to Starbucks.

Not only that, Amberly's and the local agencies, like Edward Jones, gave away free trips to places like Las Vegas and San Diego. The winners of the following trips are: