Local News
today at 3:43 PM
Naturals Baseball Academy Yuma holds Field of Dreams Car Wash

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naturals Baseball Academy Yuma held a Field of Dreams Car Wash Saturday to help them reach their destination. 

This is to help the 10U Little League baseball team cover traveling expenses for when they go to Iowa and play on the field featured in the 1989 Kevin Costner classic, Field of Dreams, as well as Texas to participate in a baseball game and represent the west region.

The car wash took place at Bobby Combs RV Center. The Director of the Academy, Dean Haddock, says the kids deserve this experience. 

"The event's important for our program because the expenses have gone up, and we're trying to help offset the expense of travel and everything, so these families, in this time, they can afford to send kids to do things and have opportunities that we didn't have growing up," Haddock explained.

There was also a raffle at the car wash to win a free wash-kit and a biometric powered cooler. The academy also provided free food for their guests.

Haddock said that while this is the 10U's first time going to the Field of Dreams, the 12U team participated in the event years prior.

The Field of Dreams Baseball Tournament will take place from June 2 through June 4 while the tournament in Texas will take place sometime in July.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA News 11 team in 2022.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

