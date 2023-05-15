Yuma Police Department hosts 46th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma is also honoring peace officers today.

This is the 46th year the Yuma Police Department (YPD) holds this remembrance event.

The one-hour service will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police, Yuma Lodge at the Pacific Athletic Complex tonight at 7 p.m.

The event is to honor dedicated law enforcement professionals for their sacrifice.

One local military spouse with ties to law enforcement says supporting officers and their families is important.

Trenee Mcleod, a Yuma resident says, “The people who protect us and we need to be there to support them, when they get injured. They have families and they have to support so we need to have their backs like they have ours.”

YPD's honor guard is also scheduled to conduct a 21-gun salute at tonight’s event.