Skip to Content
Local News
By
today at 11:14 AM
Published 11:24 AM

Multiple county roads closed due to Gila River flow

MGN

YUMA COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple roads in Yuma County are currently closed until further notice due to the Gila River flow, says the Yuma County Department of Public Works.

Here are the list of roads closed until further notice:

  • 34E from County 6th St. to County 7th St.; Closed since Monday at 7 a.m.
  • 36 E from County 7th St. to County 8th St.; Closed since Monday at 7 a.m.
  • County 8th Street from Ave 32E to Ave 31E.; Closes on Monday at 1 p.m.
  • Ave 29E from County 9th St. to County 7th St.; Closed since March 25 at 6:30 a.m.

KYMA will continue to update this article.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content