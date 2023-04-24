Multiple county roads closed due to Gila River flow

YUMA COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Multiple roads in Yuma County are currently closed until further notice due to the Gila River flow, says the Yuma County Department of Public Works.

Here are the list of roads closed until further notice:

34E from County 6th St. to County 7th St.; Closed since Monday at 7 a.m.

36 E from County 7th St. to County 8th St.; Closed since Monday at 7 a.m.

County 8th Street from Ave 32E to Ave 31E.; Closes on Monday at 1 p.m.

Ave 29E from County 9th St. to County 7th St.; Closed since March 25 at 6:30 a.m.

KYMA will continue to update this article.