Migrants from Ghana cross the Yuma border

The group says it took them two months to get to the United States

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Migrants crossing the border into Yuma are not just from Mexico, Central America, and South America.

Three men came all the way from Ghana on Wednesday, saying it took them two months to get here.

34-year-old Safianu Maideen says they were being attacked for supporting gay rights in his home country.

“My family hate that, they start troubles on me, people threaten me in society, threaten to kill me, I do not feel safe in my society,” Maideen said.

Maideen also has the scars to prove it, saying he has been attacked many times in Ghana.

“I have a lot of cuts on my body," Maideen said.

Safianu Maideen (left) and Mamud Musah Abubakari (right).

Also traveling with Maideen is Mamud Musah Abubakari.

He says he fled Ghana after his business collapsed during COVID and people he owed money to started coming after him, and his family.

Maideen and Aubakari interact with a Border Patrol agent.

“They started going to my house, beating my wife, and children. I have 20 children. Plus the orphans of my brother, so I don’t know what to do and that’s why I am here,” Abubakari said.

Abubakari hopes he can help his family all the way from America.

As he and Maideen both say the United States is their only hope.

“Maybe America can save our lives. God bless this country," Abubakari said.

“I think I will be safe in America, because Americans have maximum security to protect each and everyone. Not only Africans, but the world,” Maideen said.

The men board the bus, and head to sector headquarters for further processing.

Unsure of what the future holds, just like the migrants who have come before them.