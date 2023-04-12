Yuma Police Department remains prepared for active shooters

After another mass shooting in the United States, YPD says it's prepared if something like that were to happen locally

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Just walking into a post office on any regular day can turn into something tragic.

Gerardo Landin crosses the border every day from Mexicali to come to work and says he doesn't feel safe when walking into buildings anymore.

Landin says there's danger everywhere.

"I mean you cannot be afraid all the time, but you just gotta take care of yourself and be on the lookout for something suspicious," explains Landin.

He says these mass shootings are terrible and hopes some things get done.

"And hopefully the government will do something about it, the police, FBI, or whoever is in charge for our own sake," continues Landin.

Yuma Police Department (YPD) Sgt. Lori Franklin says officers go through active shooter training frequently.

"We actively do this stuff so our officers are prepared for a situation if it comes to Yuma," Franklin says.

YPD also practices with other law enforcement agencies such as the Yuma County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, San Luis, Somerton, Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

"And we do have a good working relationship with them," states Franklin.

Franklin says their first job is to try to take out the threat.

"I mean we're trying to eliminate the threat. At the same time we are trying to help victims also," explains Franklin. "So it's kinda like a duel cost thing but if you don't stop the threat, you're going to have more victims."

If you find yourself in a circumstance where there is an active shooter and you can't get out, YPD recommends you find cover.

"If you can get out of it, find a way to get out of it. If it comes down to your life, I mean fight for your life. That is the best thing I can say. But if you have a chance to just hide and get out of the way, hide and get out of the way. Save yourself," states Franklin.

Abraham Navarro, an Imperial Valley resident says mass shootings aren’t top of mind for him.

"It's not that it's not relevant, but the thing is since it happens in other places, I've never seen it happen here in my community, it kinda just goes out of your mind," says Navarro.

But he mentions if he were in that situation, things would likely change.

"I'd probably change my mind a little bit. It would probably make me feel more uncomfortable going into buildings, post office or a market," says Navarro.

According to the Violence Project, there have been 53 workplace shootings between 1966 and 2022.

The Violence Project is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research center dedicated to reducing violence in society and using data and analysis to improve policy and practice.

To learn more about the nation's mass shootings, you can visit their website.

Continue to stay safe and aware.