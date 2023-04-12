Community able to turn in unused pills to YPD for safe disposal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) and the Drug Enforcement Administration is giving the public an opportunity to safely dispose potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

The community can bring pills for safety disposal to the YPD located at 1500 S. 1st Avenue on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

YPD says the service is free, anonymous and won't ask or request for identification.

YPD is also unable to accept syringes, sharps, liquid products, or illegal drugs due to the hazardous conditions they create for the personnel destroying the pharmaceuticals.

The national take back initiative promotes important public safety and public health issues.

YPD says medicines left in home cabinets can be highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Flushing down unused medicines in toilets or throwing them in the trash can pose potential safety and health hazards said YPD.