Supervisors look to tackle employee retention, illegal dumping in next five-year plan

Tuesday's meeting wrapped up a two-part gathering of departments across Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Tuesday wrapped up two days of meetings for Yuma County departments and the county supervisors.

Supervisors Chairman Martin Porchas brought together over 50 county employees and elected officials to find solutions, and grow together.

Top topics were upgrading county facilities, preventing illegal dumping, and meeting the future needs of a growing county.

Chairman Porchas said the conversations over the last two days were valuable for helping them plan for the future, but also the upcoming budget submission.

“I’m glad we had these meetings before we do the budget submission because we now will know how to direct some funds, and say we will start from here,” Porchas said.

The Board of Supervisors will submit the next five-year plan in 2024.