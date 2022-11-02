YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Monday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16am, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fight in progress.

Accordingly, the fight involved a large group and possible shots fired in the area of 4th Place and Avenue B.

However, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) officers were the first to arrive on scene, but they found the fight defused.

A passerby witnessed the fight between multiple subjects assaulting a victim in the roadway.

After that, the passerby displayed a firearm and ordered the subjects to stop the assault.

Aftermath

Nevertheless, deputies contacted the individuals involved and learned that the incident began as a domestic disturbance.

Of course, the domestic disturbance escalated into an assault on the individual.

Also, Rural Metro responded to provide medical care tp those involved.

Soon after, Rural Metro transported the assault victim to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) with non-life-threatening injuries.

YCSO investigates

Once the investigation concluded, YCSO found no evidence of a discharged firearm.

Charges on for the assault and domestic disturbance are now under review at the Yuma County Attorney's Office.

These charges are for the individuals involved.

However, the passerby who intervened will not have any pressing charges.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, then they are to contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.

Not only that, they can also call the 78-CRIME number to remain anonymous.

In addition, citizens can also visit the YSCO website to submit an anonymous tip.