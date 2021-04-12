Skip to Content
One person taken to hospital after house fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire last Friday.

The Yuma Fire Department said it received reports of a fire around 10 p.m. at the 4300 block of West 17th Place. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from outside the home.

YFD says one person was treated for burn injuries and later taken to the hospital.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back patio of the house and extended inside the house resulting in significant damage.

The fire's cause is still under investigation, although YFD says it believes it may have been accidental.

