City of Yuma reminds locals of deadline to avoid disconnection of services

Local News

Up to $500 assistance available to qualifying households

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma would like to remind citizens that effective April 15, the government will return to normal business practices regarding unpaid service bills.

12 months ago, the City suspended the disconnection of water services for non-payment after recognizing the impact COVID-19 had on the community. This decision gave residents a financial cushion for those struggling to pay off any outstanding debts.

However, in order for the City of Yuma to operate successfully, it must return to following usual operating procedures. Yumans are encouraged to act promptly to avoid "shut offs" to their preferred service(s).

"If a customer can’t pay the full past-due amount, it’s imperative that they contact the City to help us find the best solution for their situation," shared Budget and Revenue Manager Teresa Laurent.

There are several options available to locals seeking financial assistance. The City is providing up to $500 in assistance per year to qualifying households, in conjunction with the Western Area Council of Governments (WACOG).

Citizens may call 211 or visit the website for community information and referral resources.

Laurent continues, "Our desire is to help every customer’s account become current as we return to normal business practices on April 15."

Ways to Pay Your City Services Bill:

City Hall customer services counter or payment drop-off box.

Pay by phone at (928) 373-4999.

Online with myUMA or Quick Pay.

Mail payments to City of Yuma, One City Plaza, Yuma, AZ 85364.

For additional information or a referral to WACOG, please contact a City Customer Service Specialist at 928-373-5076. Customers may stop by City Hall, 1 City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st Avenue and Madison Avenue) to discuss their situation between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.