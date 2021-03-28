Skip to Content
Local News
By
Published 1:43 pm

City of Yuma reminds locals of deadline to avoid disconnection of services

MGN
Up to $500 assistance available to qualifying households

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma would like to remind citizens that effective April 15, the government will return to normal business practices regarding unpaid service bills.

12 months ago, the City suspended the disconnection of water services for non-payment after recognizing the impact COVID-19 had on the community. This decision gave residents a financial cushion for those struggling to pay off any outstanding debts.

However, in order for the City of Yuma to operate successfully, it must return to following usual operating procedures. Yumans are encouraged to act promptly to avoid "shut offs" to their preferred service(s).

"If a customer can’t pay the full past-due amount, it’s imperative that they contact the City to help us find the best solution for their situation," shared Budget and Revenue Manager Teresa Laurent.

There are several options available to locals seeking financial assistance. The City is providing up to $500 in assistance per year to qualifying households, in conjunction with the Western Area Council of Governments (WACOG).

Citizens may call 211 or visit the website for community information and referral resources.

Laurent continues, "Our desire is to help every customer’s account become current as we return to normal business practices on April 15."

Ways to Pay Your City Services Bill:

  • City Hall customer services counter or payment drop-off box.
  • Pay by phone at (928) 373-4999.
  • Online with myUMA or Quick Pay.
  • Mail payments to City of Yuma, One City Plaza, Yuma, AZ 85364.

For additional information or a referral to WACOG, please contact a City Customer Service Specialist at 928-373-5076. Customers may stop by City Hall, 1 City Plaza (3rd Street between 1st Avenue and Madison Avenue) to discuss their situation between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content