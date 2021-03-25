76th annual Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo

Local News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's official! The 76th annual Yuma Jaycees Silver Spur Rodeo will happen in April at the Yuma County Fairgrounds.

The Silver Spur Rodeo, Inc., said it's scheduled to occur from Friday, April 16 to Sunday, April 18. Limited tickets will be sold for the event and will go on sale soon.

Updates will be posted on their website to purchase tickets.

The Silver Spur Rodeo continues to work diligently to make sure this tradition continues. It will continue to follow social distancing and face masks will be required.