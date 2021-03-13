Special Olympics prepares for fundraiser – money stays local

Local News

Polar Plunge scheduled, virtual participation welcomed

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Special Olympics Yuma (SOY) is organizing a Polar Plunge for 10:30 a.m., March 20, at 2291 E. 27th St.

A typical Polar Plunge would feature local participants gathering to jump into a community pool after a fundraiser. Due to COVID-19 restrictive guidelines, four athletes have been preselected to jump into a cold pool together. SOY's area director will also be joining the "plungees" in celebration of the funds raised.

All money collected will go toward uniforms, new equipment, travel expenses and trainings for coaches and athletes.

A virtual Polar Plunge is similar, but instead of meeting by a community pool at the end of the fundraiser, individuals are asked to “plunge at home,” take photos or videos and share the content online.

Those who have access to a backyard or community pool, may dive right in. If not, be creative. A participant could take a cold shower or fill a bathtub with ice water and submerge him/herself.

Group participation is encouraged, such as asking a child or close friend to hose people down in the front yard. Even a bucket of ice water over someone's head would be a great way to celebrate the Polar Plunge.

The goal is to be creative, but safe. And most of all, to have fun!