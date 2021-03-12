Supreme Court Justice Gould announces retirement from court

Local News

Gov. Ducey addresses public on the justice's character

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould announced his retirement Friday. It has been less than five years since Gov. Doug Ducey appointed Justice Gould to the position on November 28, 2016.

The governor commented on the matter saying, "Justice Gould has remained committed to law and order throughout his career, working to ensure justice for victims and upholding the Constitution."

Not effective until Thursday, April 1, Justice Gould will remain in office for the rest of March.

Gov. Ducey describes the soon-to-be retiree as, "A long-time public servant, Gould was a Yuma County Superior Court Judge for about 10 years, including serving as Presiding Judge, before being appointed to the Arizona Court of Appeals, Division I by Governor Jan Brewer where he served for about four years prior to his appointment to the Arizona Supreme Court."

The Justice began his legal career practicing in the field of civil litigation for four years and then became a Deputy County Attorney prosecuting major criminal cases for Yuma and Maricopa Counties.

“His service didn’t stop there. From volunteering as a baseball and football coach to leading youth activities for the Yuma Rotary Club for years and much more, Gould has been heavily involved in the community throughout his career and life," adds Gov. Ducey.

Judge Gould is a popular speaker and is active in numerous professional and civic organizations. He and his wife Connie have two children, George and Anna.

“Gould’s integrity, wide range of professional experience, and commitment to helping Arizonans made him an excellent fit for the Arizona Supreme Court," expressed Gov. Ducey. "He served our state well, and I am grateful for his nearly five years on the Arizona Supreme Court as well as his more than 20 years of service to the State of Arizona."

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments will recommend nominees for the vacancy on the Arizona Supreme Court created by the retirement of Justice Gould to Gov. Ducey, who will appoint the new justice.