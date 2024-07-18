Skip to Content
Yuma County

Suspect in Somerton barber murder sentenced to 18 years

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Published 3:33 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the suspects involved in the murder of a Somerton barber back in May of 2022 was sentenced in court Thursday morning.

23-year-old Gregorio Cota was sentenced to 18 years behind bars for shooting and killing 27-year-old Leo Melendez.

This was after he accepted a plea agreement at his last court appearance, pleading guilty to second degree murder.

He also pleaded guilty to a separate case of attempted aggravated assault, adding an additional five years to his sentence.

The accused getaway driver, 27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela and the third suspect, Gregorio’s brother Joshua Cota, will be back in court August.

