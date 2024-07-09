Skip to Content
Yuma County

Yuma locals encouraged to participate in public meeting

Published 5:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council has adopted a resolution, which will encourage locals to speak more in public forums.

Starting August 7, 2024, public input guidelines will include:

  • Speaker request forms
  • Time limit for speakers (Three minutes to address the Council, five minutes per topic/ issue)
  • Call to the public time limit (30 minutes)

Speaker request forms will be available online through the City of Yuma's website

"The public’s input on City business is an integral part of City Council meetings and how we can best stay in tune with Yuma’s needs. As leaders, it allows us the space to hear directly from the public and to then work on constructive, proactive solutions where they are applicable,” said Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls.

