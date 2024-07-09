International Boundary and Water Commission citizens forum

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The International Boundary and Water Commission is in charge of managing all water treaties between the United States and Mexico.

The organization focuses on many things such as flood control, water delivery, dams and sanitation.

During the meeting they talked about some important water projects in Yuma County such as sending clean water to Mexico.

“Especially during drought we have a lot of solidity in the water so we have to monitor that to make sure that Mexico gets good water down there as well as the people here in this country," said Frank Fisher, the IWBC public affairs chief.

The organization has invested over $20 million in water conservation and environmental projects in Mexico.

“We are doing constant binational meetings going across the border with Mexico and Mexico’s coming across here to talk to us about how we can improve things and make things work better," said Fisher.

The organization is hoping the public will use their new board to become more involved with these projects.

“To be able to give us input and suggestions and tell us what’s happening in their local communities that would be of interest to us and by the same token we’re able to talk to them and tell them what the IBWC is doing," said Fisher.

The organization will have its next local meeting in four months in the Imperial Valley.