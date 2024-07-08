Over $40M from American Rescue Plan Act going towards Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County received just over $40 million dollars from the Covid-19 American Rescue Plan Act.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors says the government money is being put to good use on a number of projects.

“I know it came from a difficult situation but however the ARPA funding is using for a lot of really good things in our community," said Arlyn Galaviz, Yuma County PIO.

Over half of the money received is going to better internet access through the broadband project.

“The future of Yuma County rests on the kids in school today we need to make sure they have the tools they need to be successful to grow and thrive and be the next group of leaders here in Yuma County," said Yuma County Administrator Ian McGaughey.

The project will also help the agriculture industry as well.

“However we can do to help them succeed and grow with this new smart ag technology that’s revolutionizing the indsutry this will help to do that," said McGaughey.

The county explains how the money is helping them accelerate local projects.

“Some of these projects are complex and would have costed a lot of money and so with this ARPA funding we’re able to make it happen in a shorter amount of time for the benefit of the community," said Galaviz.

Other areas of Yuma County where the funds are being utilized include a new water system in Tacna, the installations of new sewer systems in parts of Yuma County, and a domestic violence safe house in San Luis.

“The board is happy to be able to finance a new domestic violence safe house down in San Luis to shelter women and children who may be victims of domestic violence," said McGaughey.

The city says the broadband project is currently under budget and should be finished by the end of this year.