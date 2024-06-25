Skip to Content
Man accused of murdering pregnant woman enters pre-trial conference

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
​YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of murdering a pregnant woman and shooting another man in September of last year was back in court Tuesday for a final pre-trial conference.

28-year-old Alexander Delcid is facing two counts of murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Alexis Rodriguez and her unborn baby.

Delcid is also being charged with the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man who was with the woman at the time of the murder.

Yuma police say they believe it was a targeted shooting.

His attorney says a plea offer is on the table from the state but is still waiting on victim notification for final approval.

Judge Darci Weede ordered a trial setting/change of plea hearing set for August 20.

