Daughter of man who died in DUI crash speaks out in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The daughter of a man who died in a wrong-day DUI crash back in September of last year, spoke in court Tuesday.

22-year-old Kiara Gomez appeared out of custody June 25.

She is facing eight felony counts, including second-degree murder for her involvement in a crash that killed 81-year-old Robert Shipp.

Shipp was killed when his black GMC Canyon pick-up collided with a car driving the wrong way on Interstate Eight.

His daughter spoke before the court demanding justice for her father. Saying in part that this was an intentional act by Gomez even though she may not have intended to kill anyone.

Gomez's attorney requested a settlement conference as they are trying to obtain additional documents from a third party.

Gomez will be back in court for a status hearing August 20.