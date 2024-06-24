Skip to Content
June 2024 proclaimed as Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Yuma County

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 2:20 PM
Published 2:25 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Chairman of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors proclaimed the month of June 2024 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Yuma County.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people over the age of 60 has experienced elder abuse in the past year.

They say that elder abuse comes in many different forms such as physical, mental, and financial.

Elder Abuse Awareness Month serves as a reminder to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our communities and helps us understand, recognize, and combat the abuse they face.

If you or someone you know is experiencing elder abuse call 1-877-SOS-ADULT or visit here.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

