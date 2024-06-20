Sunset Health breaks ground for new health center

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local health care provider Sunset Health broke ground on a new facility in Somerton Thursday.

The new Sunset Health Center will increase its services to the southern Yuma County community. They will move from their actual building in downtown Somerton to the west end of Main Street.

"We are moving from an 8,100 square foot building to a 27,000 square foot building that will allow us to expand the services that we offer," says Sunset Health CEO David Rogers.

"As a federal and certified health center it is part of our mission to be in service the needs of our community that we are in so this project gives us that opportunity to begin that expansion to further serve the community," said Sunset Health's CEO in Transition Jonathan Leonard.

A local physician with Sunset Health says this new building will have state of the art technology, which will help improve services for their patients.

"We are going to offer internal medicine family medicine pediatrics behavioral health pharmacy educational in general, chronic disease management and of course one on one assistance ion eligibility and enroll to services," explained Sunset Health Internal Physician Maria Eugenia Pereyra.

The new Sunset Health will be located behind Somerton High School and will have the capacity to service more than 60-thousand patients annually.

This project is part of the Somerton commercial development plan.

"This is the first development in this part of the city. We are really excited to see the first one to kick off what is already happening in Somerton which is growth," Somerton City Manager Louie Galaviz said.

Construction is expected to be completed within 14 to 18 months with doors opening fall 2025.