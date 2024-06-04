Armed robbery suspect waiting for plea deal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March was back in court Tuesday and may soon receive a plea offer.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police said Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

A close friend of the victims read a statement on their behalf detailing the trauma that this incident has caused to their well-being.

They hope the suspects "go away for a long time" so that no one in the community can be victimized like them.

Patino's attorney requested a settlement conference for more time to discuss a potential plea deal with the state.

Judge Darci Weede ordered a trial setting/change of plea hearing to be held on July 9.