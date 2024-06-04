Skip to Content
Yuma County

Armed robbery suspect waiting for plea deal

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 11:35 AM
Published 11:45 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The teen tied to an armed robbery in March was back in court Tuesday and may soon receive a plea offer.

18-year-old Jayden Patino is being charged with six felony counts, including one count of aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

This after police said Patino, along with a 17-year-old suspect, broke into a couple's home near 42nd Place and Avenue 8E and robbed them at gunpoint.

A close friend of the victims read a statement on their behalf detailing the trauma that this incident has caused to their well-being.

They hope the suspects "go away for a long time" so that no one in the community can be victimized like them.

Patino's attorney requested a settlement conference for more time to discuss a potential plea deal with the state.

Judge Darci Weede ordered a trial setting/change of plea hearing to be held on July 9.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content