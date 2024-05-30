Bikeways Master Plan to add more bike lanes in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Bikeways Master Plan was first created as part of Yuma County’s 2020 Comprehensive Plan with goals including safety, convenience, accessibility, connectivity, and more.

Since then, they have had a wide range of accomplishments to date including the pavement condition on County 15th Street between Avenue A and Highway 95, and bike lanes on Pacific Avenue by the Yuma Palms Regional Center.

I spoke with a member of a local bicycle club, Los Psycholists, who has also been on the Yuma Regional Bike Coalition board for the last two years, and shared that more bike lanes are needed in Yuma.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information tonight.