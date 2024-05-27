YCSO patrols local waters on Memorial Day weekend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is patrolling some local waters this Memorial Day weekend to ensure everyone can have fun while staying safe.

I rode along with YCSO to see what they were looking out for.

YCSO shared that the most important thing they want people to keep in mind when around any sort of body of water is drowning prevention.

When on a boat, everyone should have a life jacket on, especially if children under 12 years old are on board.

Deputies said no injuries were reported this weekend and they hope it stays that way.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information tonight on News 11.