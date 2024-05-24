Skip to Content
Yuma County

Memorial Day weekend safety tips

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Whether you're enjoying Memorial Day weekend by the river or going out of town, make sure to always keep safety in mind.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced it will conduct an impaired driving detail from Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26.

During the detail, additional officers will patrol the city streets to stop and arrest drivers under the influence.

YPD said it will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road.

Here are easy steps from YPD to have a safe Memorial Day weekend:

  • Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin.
  • Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home.
  • If you’re impaired, use a taxi, or Uber, or call a sober friend or family member.
  • If you see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911.
  • If you know someone about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
