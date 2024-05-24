Memorial Day weekend safety tips

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Whether you're enjoying Memorial Day weekend by the river or going out of town, make sure to always keep safety in mind.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced it will conduct an impaired driving detail from Friday, May 24, through Sunday, May 26.

During the detail, additional officers will patrol the city streets to stop and arrest drivers under the influence.

YPD said it will also actively enforce traffic laws and get impaired drivers off the road.

Here are easy steps from YPD to have a safe Memorial Day weekend: