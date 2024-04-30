Skip to Content
Yuma County

YPG hosts annual S.A.F.E. event

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 3:27 PM
Published 3:36 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) hosted its annual S.A.F.E event on Tuesday to show soldiers, families, and staff what services are available when they need help.

The acronym represents the agencies hosting the event:

  • (S)exual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention
  • (A)rmy Substance Abuse Program
  • (F)amily Advocacy Program
  • (E)mployee Assistance Program

Agencies including suicide prevention, sexual assault, and domestic violence support were in attendance providing activities, information, and resources.

Services include prevention lifelines, counseling, and legal help.

"We matter, and we're all family out here, and we want to make sure that we take care of our family the best we know how. Especially our military members who sacrifice every day, all the time and that's why we do this," says Minda Federmeyer, Suicide Prevention Support Specialist at YPG.

YPG said it aims to maintain a positive and safe work environment and encourages those who see something wrong to speak out.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content