YPG hosts annual S.A.F.E. event

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) hosted its annual S.A.F.E event on Tuesday to show soldiers, families, and staff what services are available when they need help.

The acronym represents the agencies hosting the event:

(S)exual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention

(A)rmy Substance Abuse Program

(F)amily Advocacy Program

(E)mployee Assistance Program

Agencies including suicide prevention, sexual assault, and domestic violence support were in attendance providing activities, information, and resources.

Services include prevention lifelines, counseling, and legal help.

"We matter, and we're all family out here, and we want to make sure that we take care of our family the best we know how. Especially our military members who sacrifice every day, all the time and that's why we do this," says Minda Federmeyer, Suicide Prevention Support Specialist at YPG.

YPG said it aims to maintain a positive and safe work environment and encourages those who see something wrong to speak out.