YCSO notifies community of level three sex offender, Sergio Mendoza

today at 2:33 PM
Sergio Mendoza is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is notifying the community of Level 3 sex offender, Sergio Mendoza who has a change of address.

30-year-old Sergio Mendoza now lives in the 100 block of West Eucalyptus Street in Somerton.

Mendoza is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

YCSO said Mendoza pled guilty in January 2013 to one count of Luring a Minor for Exploitation in the Yuma County Superior Court. The victim was a young girl known to him.

Mendoza was sentenced to 10 years of Intensive Probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation. He is also no longer on probation.

If you or anyone else have information on current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.

