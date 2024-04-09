Honoring first responders and local kids

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local non-profit groups are gearing up to honor local heroes and help local kids.

The Beacon Home Group and the Garcia Group are hosting a "Happy Hour" for first responders.

They're also raising funds for the Yuma Child Burn Survivor Foundation.

The event is open to the general public.

There will be raffles, food and music.

"We expanded it the last couple of months to directly affect the Yuma Child Survivor Foundation and so far we raised $3,000 which is amazing but our goal is five. So this is our big last push to try to get one more kid to camp," said Katie Franco, Keller and Williams Beacon Home Group owner.

The event will be on Wednesday, April 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Sage and Sand Cocktail Lounge on 16th Street in Yuma.