2024 Fight Hunger Spark Change Campaign

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the 11th year, all Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are participating in the Fight Hunger Spark Change campaign across the country and in Yuma.

The campaign aims to provide people facing hunger with access to the food and resources they need to survive.

The campaign occurs online and in stores and runs from now through April 29th.

Since its inception in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $186,000,000 and helped secure nearly 1.9 billion meals for the Feeding America Network of Local Food Banks.

"All of these families in Yuma County, they are really struggling to thrive and so being able to partner with Walmart and Sam's Club just to bring in that extra donation, that's very helpful. We are so grateful to Walmart and Sam's Club" says Michelle Merkley, the Director of Operations at the Yuma Community Food Bank.

The three ways to participate are to donate at checkouts, donate online, or buy participating products.

For more information visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/about-us/press-room/fight-hunger-spark-change-2024.