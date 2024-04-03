Yuma City Council voting on new housing opportunities

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council is trying to combat the housing crisis in Wednesday’s meeting.

They will vote on new ways to create more housing opportunities.

The new rules will help reduce standards in residential subdivisions.

Some of these changes will include shortening the number of feet from the property line to the edge of the building that you can build.

“We definitely want to be more accessible for housing at all levels. We want to make it so that we’re not leading the state in costs, which we’re not currently now, but that's because of these kind of things that we’ve been doing,” said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

We’ll have an update for you on the final decision tonight at 10 p.m.