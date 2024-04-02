Yuma County Board of Supervisors approves new landfill rule change

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After hearing the public speak out about some safety concerns landfills like the South Yuma County Landfill, will undergo new rule changes.

“As time goes by there are more applicants that are going to be dealing with hazardous waste and we certainly don’t want to put them inside the city limits or in neighborhoods that there will be people,” said Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes.

The new rules passed by the Yuma County Board of Supervisors will require hazardous and non-hazardous waste facilities to apply for a special use permit within heavy industrial rural areas and intensive industrial zoning districts.

The Deputy Director of Department Development, George Amaya, was able to share what this means moving forward.

“By requiring a special use permit for both hazardous and non-hazardous facilities the public will have an opportunity to become more involved with engagement," said Amaya.

Amaya has some advice for those who would like to voice their concerns regarding the new rule changes.

“At the Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the item the public has an opportunity to weigh in also with their opinion regarding the item," shared Amaya.

The rule changes are expected to take place sometime within the next few months.