Mexican government allowed to move forward with lawsuit against gun stores

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican government is suing five Arizona firearm dealers, one of them Spraugue’s Sports Inc. here in Yuma, along with Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc., Loan Prairie LLC, SNG Tactical LLC., and Ammo A-Z LLC.

A U.S. judge ruled this week that the Mexican government can now move forward with the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, it claims that the “cartel violence in Mexico is 'fueled primarily by assault weapons supplied by unscrupulous border-state dealers like the defendants.'”

We got to talk to Yuma Coin and Gun Shop about how they ensure they are selling firearms lawfully.

