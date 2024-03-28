Skip to Content
Yuma County

Mexican government allowed to move forward with lawsuit against gun stores

KYMA
By
Published 11:55 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican government is suing five Arizona firearm dealers, one of them Spraugue’s Sports Inc. here in Yuma, along with Diamondback Shooting Sports, Inc., Loan Prairie LLC, SNG Tactical LLC., and Ammo A-Z LLC.

A U.S. judge ruled this week that the Mexican government can now move forward with the lawsuit. 

In the lawsuit, it claims that the “cartel violence in Mexico is 'fueled primarily by assault weapons supplied by unscrupulous border-state dealers like the defendants.'” 

We got to talk to Yuma Coin and Gun Shop about how they ensure they are selling firearms lawfully. 

To read the full court documents, you can click here.

Valeria Rodriguez will have more information.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content