Local school remembers and celebrates Cesar Chavez

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school remembers farm worker leader Cesar Chavez Thursday in San Luis.

Cesar Chavez Elementary School students marched to commemorate Chavez's life and what the local activist meant to farm workers and the Hispanic community.

They spoke about why it's important to keep his legacy alive.

"He was very active, we have a lot of farm workers. Our parents are farm workers, our grandparents were farm workers, and we need to teach our students what he made and what impact he made to help all the farm workers," shared Maria Camacho, Cesar Chavez Elementary School Principal.

March 31st has been declared as Caesar Chavez Day, and now it's also a national holiday.

The local leader was born in Yuma in 1937 and died in San Luis, Arizona in April 1993.