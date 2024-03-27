New community center on the horizon in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Somerton is planning to develop a new 15-acre community complex next to Somerton High School.

The first phase of the project includes the construction of a pond. The complex will also have an amphitheater, swimming pool, and playground.

Louie Galaviz the Somerton City Manager said, “As the community grows… as we develop more opportunities for recreation… you know we want to provide those types of services to improve our level of service to the community.”

Currently, the project is still in the planning and designing stages, but the next step is to secure funding for construction.

“We’re probably looking at good over $20 million or more. So we’ll be looking at different options for funding and partnerships and opportunities to provide those things to the residents,” said Galaviz.

The city hopes the complex becomes a major gathering spot for the Somerton community in the upcoming years.